Need a little help with pushrod length please

Hello everyone, I'm having some trouble getting the correct pushrod length and could use a little advice. By current setup is as follows:



Edelbrock 7122 Cam Lift .496/.520

Edelbrock Performer Intake

Edelbrock E-Street heads part number 5023

Comp Cams Roller Rockers 1.6 ratio

Fel-pro head gaskets Part Number 1011 (I believe these are the standard thickness)

Engine Bored .30 over but this shouldn't matter - including for completeness' sake



I obviously need to purchase new hardened pushrods for this, but I'm having a hard time finding what size. I ordered and received a length checker/tester rod but the nuts on it will not fit through the pre installed guideplates on the heads so I cannot use it. Except for ordering several pushrods of varying lengths to test does anyone have this setup or have any other ways for me to measure my pushrod length? I have a set of stock hardened pushrods that I ordered before realizing that I might need a different length - these show 6.80 as a length.