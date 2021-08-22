I don't want anyone to go to a lot of trouble. I'm sure someone has their car in a position to measure this for me and I'd appreciate it. I'm attaching a picture for clarity. I need a side to side measurement from the centerline of the outer tie rod to the opposite side same centerline. The red line in the pic. I'm going to mark the spindle looking straight at it front dead on front on each side. That's how I'm going to measure it.Thanks for the assist!