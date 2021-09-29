Need a paint code

I have a 1987 5.0 GT. Typical 2 tone, mine is the dark charcoal up top and the silver lower. I know a lot of the two tone cars of that era had different color uppers, but that lower silver I believe to always be the same.



I picked up a ABS chin spoiler from Makers Garage and want to paint it to match the lower half of the car. My paint and body guy took a picture of the door tag which apparently only has the main color on it? I don’t know enough to say that’s true or not. Does anybody know what that paint code would be?