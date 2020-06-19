Need a pdf of the 1998 Gt factory service manual

Chrismac112
New Member
- May 25, 2020
Does anyone have a pdf or a link to one of the original ford factory service manual? I have the Haynes one but I know Ford used to make an official one that I've found on multiple sellers. Problem is, the physical books are almost $100 each.
Found here: (https://diyrepairmanuals.com/produc...wZRg_Kkmn1yLSO1exxM7ZiB9WTZJO7yxoCI6IQAvD_BwE)
I don't care if I have to pay like $15 or something low like that.
