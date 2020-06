Need a pdf of the 1998 Gt factory service manual

Does anyone have a pdf or a link to one of the original ford factory service manual? I have the Haynes one but I know Ford used to make an official one that I've found on multiple sellers. Problem is, the physical books are almost $100 each.Found here: ( https://diyrepairmanuals.com/produc...wZRg_Kkmn1yLSO1exxM7ZiB9WTZJO7yxoCI6IQAvD_BwE I don't care if I have to pay like $15 or something low like that.