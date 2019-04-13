Need a solution on my fender rub on my 2004 GT

C

colbytrain

New Member
Apr 7, 2019
3
0
1
45
Dallas
Hey guys, first post here. I'm needing some assistance on fixing an issue with fender rub on my 2004 GT I just purchased from the original owner. He had the vehicle dropped 1.5" back in 2005 he said and had the rear fenders cut. Looks like it wasn't done very good and he had 18-10, 295 wheels tires put on the rear and 18-9, 265 on the front. Please excuse me if I say anything wrong as I don't know much about working on mustangs or cars in general. Anyway, I've been driving all week and have noticed on inclines and declines that I get substantial wheel rub and today I noticed my back tire, primarily the back drivers side tire getting cut up by contacting the cut edge. Can anybody suggest a solution to help me? I love the look/stance of the vehicle but I need to figure something out before I get new wheels and now tires and ultimately a new paint job.
cut.jpg
?hash=48652c9ff83501ed7ef9f826bf2ee6d4.jpg
cut2.jpg
 

Attachments

Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


P

plumabob

Member
Oct 27, 2004
9
3
13
Probably an incorrect offset on your wheels. I run a lowered 2002 saleen with 285's all around on 18 x 9.5 wheels with no rubbing front or back. I'm running +20 up front and +40 in back. No cut lips. Hope this helps
 

Attachments

C

colbytrain

New Member
Apr 7, 2019
3
0
1
45
Dallas
plumabob said:
Probably an incorrect offset on your wheels. I run a lowered 2002 saleen with 285's all around on 18 x 9.5 wheels with no rubbing front or back. I'm running +20 up front and +40 in back. No cut lips. Hope this helps
Click to expand...
Yeah, what does an incorrect offset mean? I'm just thinking of taking out the spacers that I just learned were on there as well, like 5mm spacers. I'm also thinking of just doing the same wheel diameter all the way around to make in more cost effective for tire rotation and such.
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
2,915
521
154
Kearney, NE
Rolling the fender inner lip is a safer and neater way of making tire room. It does not leave a jagged edge to cut the tire like this.
Bill Engvall needs to give the PO a sign. I do not know that there is sufficient material to support the fender edges now.

Fender Roller Tool for Widening Fenders - Eastwood Auto

Get the Eastwood Fender Roller and accessories today for widening fenders quickly and precisely. Our fender rolling tools will give lower cars and vehicles with wider tires the clearance they need to keep on rolling.
www.eastwood.com www.eastwood.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Y Tuning solution needed!!!!! SVT Tech Forum 2
S LOW Power Solution Needed on 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
SRT Handz Oil Filter Hitting K-Member..... Need Solution or Fix SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 26
S Need help with solution. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Need either a quiet electric fuel pump or manual pump solution Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
UMDSmith Need help with codes and possible solutions. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G found a problem, need help on a solution Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
0 BORLA cat-back -- need solution??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
30AnnivStang Need ventilation for sub Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
M WTB/Trade Need 2004 silver tire valve stem caps (Anniversary Package) Wheels Tires Brakes 3
L Electrical Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
90sickfox We Need Custom AC Lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
L Looking at a 2013 GT need opinions. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Need some help cars not right SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
T need help deciding on what cam i should get for my mexican block 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A Engine 87 EFI 5.0 to my 83 four eye need help with wiring Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
R Need help finding reverse switch on transmission Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S CARWASH WASHOUT NEED HELP PLEASE 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Nik_95_Cobra Need this harness plug. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
C Need help troubleshooting p1233 code. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
dvelek Tires Rubbing 65 Mustang Need Spring Reccomendation 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
4 I need tail light buckets. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
7991LXnSHO VW OBD2 help needed. Other Auto Tech 0
G flexplate needed for a 1978 mustang ii (5L V8) 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
8 Engine Need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
B Engine 1990 5.0L Fox high rpm cutout and loud backfire - Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
silverlx50 Engine Bringing Charcoal Canister Back, Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
fully need new tires 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
A Drivetrain I Need Some Flywheel help/knowledge please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B Anyone done the 351W swap? I need some info. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Need Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
YadiStang 1969 mustang. Need help with door lock actuator rod 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
D Brake issues I need help figuring out what part to order 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
M I need help sourcing/repairing a fender 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
F Advice needed for Foxbody build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
D Progress Thread 2003 mustang gt Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
S Electrical Need help with unidentified wire connector on 4 cylinder LX 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
F I need some help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
W T5 rebuild - need help identifying parts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Gman007 Need help with strut choice. SVT Tech Forum 8
F Experience needed Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
markinms Engine Explorer Intake Swap Performance Issues - Need Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
7 Trying to figure which headers I need for my project 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
S 2002 gt need help. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M Need some opinions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
ndfox92 diagram or advice needed. i hate electrical. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
rdharper02 Engine Need oil whisperer input Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
T Need help with throttle cable. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
T Engine Need help with 5.0 ho speed density build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
C New with a 1995 Mustang GT 302 V8 that needs a lot of love. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom