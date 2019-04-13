Need a solution on my fender rub on my 2004 GT

Hey guys, first post here. I'm needing some assistance on fixing an issue with fender rub on my 2004 GT I just purchased from the original owner. He had the vehicle dropped 1.5" back in 2005 he said and had the rear fenders cut. Looks like it wasn't done very good and he had 18-10, 295 wheels tires put on the rear and 18-9, 265 on the front. Please excuse me if I say anything wrong as I don't know much about working on mustangs or cars in general. Anyway, I've been driving all week and have noticed on inclines and declines that I get substantial wheel rub and today I noticed my back tire, primarily the back drivers side tire getting cut up by contacting the cut edge. Can anybody suggest a solution to help me? I love the look/stance of the vehicle but I need to figure something out before I get new wheels and now tires and ultimately a new paint job.