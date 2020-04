It was my impression that when he said that on ETCG, he meant that the tail shaft and bushing are honed together to ensure perfect alignment and that the bushing was non-serviceable alone. I didn't think that this meant it couldn't be replaced, I just thought it meant you weren't technically supposed to.Unfortunately for many of us we don't have much of a choice because they go bad. I replaced mine along with a new yolk to try and fix a vibration (to no avail).I still do have the tool though and boy is it nice; with the trans out I actually thought it was enjoyable to use. I would be willing to loan it out but not without the full price of the tool paid in advance, and then I would mail it to you, upon return of tool all money would be returned. Personally I wouldn't give a random joe money for a tool on a forum unless I had it in my hand; but thought I'd offer.