NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS

I drive an '89 Mustang GT automatic

I got in a front end collision last year and the damage went all the way to the fan, completely dented the radiator support. I replaced all necessary parts, fan radiator, ac condenser, welded front end back on and put in a new front bumper and hood. The car runs good and doesn't overheat, nothing leaks, and no weird noises anywhere, but I took the car to a local mechanic shop to get hood pins installed and just get the car checked out, and the shop basically told my dad when he picked up the car that there is 4000 dollars in repairs that needs to be addressed and that the car is dangerous to drive, he said there was a list of things wrong with the engine or the firewalls, but my Dad didn't save the list. Anyone know any potential problems or risks after a front end collision, Thank you.