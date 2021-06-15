Need advice on 4.6 2v rebuild/upgrade

J

JB Ponyboy

New Member
Jun 15, 2021
1
0
1
48
29649
I'm researching ideas to rebuild my 2002 4.6 2v w/170k. I'd love to come out of this project with a rebuilt engine AND 350-ish rwhp. What will that take?
This is my daily driver & I hope to improve it & keep it for years So... I want improvements & power but, I need reliability. Can I do this in the $6k range? I feel as though I'm already beyond my budget before I even start. EX: reman'd engine=$3k + supercharger=$4k + Tune + LT's + LABOR (not going to tackle this on my own).
Is there a 350+ engine that will drop in w/o FI? (reman or crate?). Everything I read leads me to believe that my 2v isn't gonna get me enought HP even with the typical bolt-ons & upgrades......
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Budget torquier 4.6?
Replies
14
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightfire
Nightfire
Levi.Productions
Help! Unsure of rebuild kit needed.
Replies
6
Views
748
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Levi.Productions
Levi.Productions
0
In need of some advise!
Replies
2
Views
448
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
AutodesignJohn
A
EBW83
Rear End Upgrade Advice for 1983 Mustang GT
Replies
8
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
S
Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now.
Replies
0
Views
362
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
socaladrift
S
Top Bottom