Brakes Need advice on unique problem - trying to convert to rear disc brakes but not much room for a caliper - suggestions?

Hello everyone,

After driving my modern car regularly, I'm not very happy with how my 86 mustang stops. So, I've decided to upgrade the brakes all the way around. Unfortunately, about 25 years ago, I had a custom 9" axle made which shortened the width to have a 'deep dish' wheel look which I really want to keep.

I'd really like to keep it simple so my initial plan is to use SN95 (non-cobra) rear disks so I can keep my current 15" wheels but, based on the pictures I see, I'm concerned that I won't be able to fit the calipers without interference with the shocks.

So today I started taking a good look and taking some measurements - see pics. The distance from the end of the housing to the outside edge of the spring is 3.70" (assuming I mount the caliper in the forward position).

Does anyone have some caliper dimensions or have an illustration that provides some dimensions - or maybe you're in the middle of the conversion and you can take some measurements for me? Any suggestions are appreciated as well - you won't hurt my feelings with constructive criticism either - lay it on me.

Thanks,
Howard

2020-10-17 - Mustang Rear Brakes-4.jpg 2020-10-17 - Mustang Rear Brakes-3.jpg 2020-10-17 - Mustang Rear Brakes-6.jpg 2020-10-17 - Mustang Rear Brakes-1.jpg
 

