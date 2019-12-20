Need advice other than its a ford.my son purchased a 94 mustang gt 5.0 he was driving earlier and it dies now no fire

72chevyrussell
New Member
-
- Dec 20, 2019
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 37
Iv changed the distributer coil and module
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|E
|Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|16
|N
|Need advice!!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|D
|2006 Ford Mustang Running Lean and Rich Problem (Need Advice)
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|B
|Need Advice Quick Please! - Car at Ford Waiting for me to call back
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|20
|P
|Need some Ford (non-mustang) advice guys...
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|16