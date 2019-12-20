Need advice other than its a ford.my son purchased a 94 mustang gt 5.0 he was driving earlier and it dies now no fire

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,214
4,484
193
polk county florida
I'd like to tell you what to do next time someone tells you that but it's not what we do around here, instead I'll send you to a thread that will help you, the 94-5 stuff is highlighted because they are a little different than the fox stuff.
read it through to get an understanding and gather the necessary tools and stuff then go step by step. If you get stuck or have any questions post them here on this thread.
welcome to stangnet
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
N Need advice!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
D 2006 Ford Mustang Running Lean and Rich Problem (Need Advice) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Need Advice Quick Please! - Car at Ford Waiting for me to call back SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
P Need some Ford (non-mustang) advice guys... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
Similar threads
Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore
Need advice!!
2006 Ford Mustang Running Lean and Rich Problem (Need Advice)
Need Advice Quick Please! - Car at Ford Waiting for me to call back
Need some Ford (non-mustang) advice guys...
Top Bottom