Need advice - small cracks on block from water jacket to head bolt hole

I'd like to thank you in advance for any help and input. I have my engine out doing some work and I noticed that on 6 spots on the block there is a small crack going from the water jacket to the head bolt hole. I will attach pictures to show you. I don't necessarily have a machine shop to bring it ton in order to get it checked further.My questions are, is my block completely junk? Is this common? Am I safe to reassemble?Thank you again for your time.