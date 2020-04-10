Need advice - small cracks on block from water jacket to head bolt hole

Madness7645

Madness7645

Member
Jun 19, 2019
17
3
13
32
Tampa Bay
I'd like to thank you in advance for any help and input. I have my engine out doing some work and I noticed that on 6 spots on the block there is a small crack going from the water jacket to the head bolt hole. I will attach pictures to show you. I don't necessarily have a machine shop to bring it ton in order to get it checked further.

My questions are, is my block completely junk? Is this common? Am I safe to reassemble?

Thank you again for your time.
20200410_124852.jpg
20200410_124734.jpg
20200410_124701.jpg
20200410_124630.jpg
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,272
13,331
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
I’m saying you’re screwed. The crack is this visible w/o torque, imagine how big those cracks spread when there 75ft/ lbs pulling on thebolt hole.
just my opinion.
 
nickyb

nickyb

Active Member
Apr 3, 2009
190
61
38
nevada
If it were me I'd get another block.But then again my pic a part has short blocks for $125 total.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
5 NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
U Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
4 98 STANG, NEED ADVICE The Welcome Wagon 2
chikosneff 2000 GT small leaks, need advice SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
JacKniK Small Problem - Need Advice SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS
Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice
98 STANG, NEED ADVICE
2000 GT small leaks, need advice
Small Problem - Need Advice
Top Bottom