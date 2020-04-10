Need advice - small cracks on block from water jacket to head bolt hole

Madness7645
I'd like to thank you in advance for any help and input. I have my engine out doing some work and I noticed that on 6 spots on the block there is a small crack going from the water jacket to the head bolt hole. I will attach pictures to show you. I don't necessarily have a machine shop to bring it ton in order to get it checked further.
My questions are, is my block completely junk? Is this common? Am I safe to reassemble?
Thank you again for your time.
