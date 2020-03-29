Fox Need advise 93 5.0 convertible prodject

R

Rogie Stone

New Member
Feb 21, 2016
6
0
1
43
Starting a prodject need advise

I have a 93 5.0 convertible bone stock

I painted the car added a double din stereo, fixed all window motors and door locks.

The car ran but rear main seal leaked and the rack was leaking other than that the car was ok.

The car has been sitting for two years while I finished a 442 prodject.

Plans are to dive in and , replace rebuild engine ( need advise on the best route to go this will be a driver but I want some power, maybe turbo / super charged, but will still need working AC.
Replace steering rack ( need advise on parts )
Change to 5 speed ( need advise on parts and weather to go cable or hydro clutch )
5 lug and rear disk conversion ( need advise on parts )
Suspension / needs to be rebuilt and car needs to be lowered ( need advise on parts maybe coil overs )

Also for anyone who has successfully tackled a similar project with success any advise would be appreciated especially when it comes to any useful upgrades I didn’t mention above or a efficienct order to tackle the work.
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
15,445
4,911
193
polk county florida
Cruise through this forum for some answers
www.stangnet.com

Progress Thread - Technical Thread/how-to Index

Guys, if "that should be a sticky," then please reply to this thread with the link to your suggestion and why you think it should be added. How to determine if a thread should be included: - Does the topic address a common fox 5.0 owner's needs? / Is it a frequently asked question? / Is it...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
And here for the brake upgrades, you're gonna need them lol
www.stangnet.com

Brakes - The Ultimate 4-lug/5-lug Brake Conversion/upgrade Thread

Starting this thread with the hopes of reducing the number of 5-lug or general brake upgrade threads that have been appearing on the forums since most of the major brake conversion sites have gone down. This thread will be strictly informational, and any off-topic banter or user specific...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Update this thread with your work and any questions you have.
 
