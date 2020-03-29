Starting a prodject need advise



I have a 93 5.0 convertible bone stock



I painted the car added a double din stereo, fixed all window motors and door locks.



The car ran but rear main seal leaked and the rack was leaking other than that the car was ok.



The car has been sitting for two years while I finished a 442 prodject.



Plans are to dive in and , replace rebuild engine ( need advise on the best route to go this will be a driver but I want some power, maybe turbo / super charged, but will still need working AC.

Replace steering rack ( need advise on parts )

Change to 5 speed ( need advise on parts and weather to go cable or hydro clutch )

5 lug and rear disk conversion ( need advise on parts )

Suspension / needs to be rebuilt and car needs to be lowered ( need advise on parts maybe coil overs )



Also for anyone who has successfully tackled a similar project with success any advise would be appreciated especially when it comes to any useful upgrades I didn’t mention above or a efficienct order to tackle the work.