Just looking to get some opinions one what to do. My 93 GT, has basically factory front end suspension but I had put caster camber plates and a QA1 coilover setup on it, I bought them used, I believe it came of an SN-95 but not entirely sure. I also have 17x9 wheels all around.



Anyways, they fit fine but the front wheel hit the springs so I had to run two thick spacers on the wheels. Very dumb I know, I was a kid when I did this and never really drove the car.



I want to fix this now so looking for suggestions:



1. Take out the coil overs and just put springs back in it.



2. What I would like to do is put new a-arms on it that would work with coil overs. Not sure if this is possible with stock k-member or would even help with the spacing issue. Anyone have any suggestions? I’m not looking to go 5lug right now.