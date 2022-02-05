mob
the guy who hits on his mom
15 Year Member
-
- Oct 3, 2003
-
- 2,498
-
- 93
-
- 89
-
- 33
Just looking to get some opinions one what to do. My 93 GT, has basically factory front end suspension but I had put caster camber plates and a QA1 coilover setup on it, I bought them used, I believe it came of an SN-95 but not entirely sure. I also have 17x9 wheels all around.
Anyways, they fit fine but the front wheel hit the springs so I had to run two thick spacers on the wheels. Very dumb I know, I was a kid when I did this and never really drove the car.
I want to fix this now so looking for suggestions:
1. Take out the coil overs and just put springs back in it.
2. What I would like to do is put new a-arms on it that would work with coil overs. Not sure if this is possible with stock k-member or would even help with the spacing issue. Anyone have any suggestions? I’m not looking to go 5lug right now.
Anyways, they fit fine but the front wheel hit the springs so I had to run two thick spacers on the wheels. Very dumb I know, I was a kid when I did this and never really drove the car.
I want to fix this now so looking for suggestions:
1. Take out the coil overs and just put springs back in it.
2. What I would like to do is put new a-arms on it that would work with coil overs. Not sure if this is possible with stock k-member or would even help with the spacing issue. Anyone have any suggestions? I’m not looking to go 5lug right now.