Need Bolt Sizes and Lengths

Hi Folks:



I'm assembling a 4.6 Teksid bare block that I got without some of the accessory bolts and hoped that somewhere there may be a table of the bolt sizes for parts like the water pump, oil pump, oil filter adapter, rear main seal housing and the like so I can make a trip to the local hardware store and grab what I need. If not, does anyone happen to know what sizes these parts require? I know, I can probably run to the salvage yard and measure/collect what I need, or order those expensive fasteners, but ....



Thanks

George