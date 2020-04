I have a Kenne Bell 2.1L supercharger on my 2001 automatic and am looking to add some cams. Ive always wanted a old muscle car lope or something close to that so im looking for a good set of cams that give a great lope at idle and some power as well when i get on the gas. The car is a daily driver. I will also be getting some forged internals before i get the cam but i want to have everything ready and not wait til everything is already here.