Need carport recommendations

So I was initially thinking I'd keep the '66 in the garage after we moved, but I have been reconsidering that for the following reasons.
So far, I've found this. It has good reviews for durability, but water ingress at the seams is a possibility. Is there any thing else anyone might recommend that would get the job done? This will be anchored to one side of the driveway.
I may need to spend more for something that would be truly waterproof. What I'm really looking for is something that is waterproof, can be fully enclosed, and has front and back openings that are removable or can be tied out of the way.
- We just bought a new to us family car that I'd like to keep garaged if I can (and the '95 certainly isn't getting kicked out)
- I actually liked working on the '66 outside at the old house since it kept the welding fumes to a minimum, helped with clean up, and was able to take advantage of a nice breeze on occasion
