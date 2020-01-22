Need good/affordable cooling fan for Mach 1 that does not vibrate too much

texas_snake
New Member
-
- May 26, 2018
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 50
I my low speed cooling fan failed, got a replacement fan and everything works again. But damn... it vibrates the car. I hear rattling noises and my steering wheel shakes. This is not acceptable. I looked at the fan while running and you can see it shake real bad. So it is clearly not balanced/wobbles.
Anyone have an affordable brand that has worked out well (lasted and does not shake)?
Thanks in advance.
Anyone have an affordable brand that has worked out well (lasted and does not shake)?
Thanks in advance.