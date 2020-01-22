Need good/affordable cooling fan for Mach 1 that does not vibrate too much

I my low speed cooling fan failed, got a replacement fan and everything works again. But damn... it vibrates the car. I hear rattling noises and my steering wheel shakes. This is not acceptable. I looked at the fan while running and you can see it shake real bad. So it is clearly not balanced/wobbles.

Anyone have an affordable brand that has worked out well (lasted and does not shake)?

Thanks in advance.
 

