Hey guys, my orig 39k motor(89GT) has a bad oil pan leak due to dried out gaskets. So I am going to be pulling the motor so I can clean everything down properly and replace all thw gaskets. Since the motor is out I am planning to do some minor mods to it to wake it up. The issue I have is this if my firs Ford and things are done differently so I am cofused about the TB and the fuel system. this is what I am planning to purchase...

185CC promaxx heads
1.7 scorpion roller rockers
gt40 lower intake ported by tmoss
24lb injectors needed???
70MM TB needed???
EGR spacer needed??
Maf??
Also,what intake fel pro gasket do I buy???

thanks guys!!
 

