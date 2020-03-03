I recently purchased my first project car, a mostly stock 92 5.0 w/ the exception of a trick flow top end kit and some other small upgrades that can be seen in the photo attached. Working on a budget I decided to replace the head gaskets myself with the help of some mechanically inclined friends after seeing smoke and coolant dumping out of the exhaust. When I started tearing down the motor I noticed the intake gaskets were not in good shape so I properly replaced both intake gaskets without doing the head gaskets and reassembled to see if it ran without smoke. It then ran fine with no issues for a while but eventually it started pinging hard at higher speed, so I adjusted the distributor some but couldn't find the sweet spot so I redid the distributor installation process and timed it as best I could in what I comprehended as the correct direction and amount of degrees... I then started up the car and got this terrible sound in the attached video right after firing. I am thinking something to do with the crank since the sound is a consistent rotating noise. I haven't since touched the car because I am afraid it could also be detonation due to improper timing. Any tips on timing or knowledge on this sound would be super helpful as I'm pretty stuck with my limited knowledge and can't get it to a mechanic... Thanks