Need help, 2000 3.8 sputtering

Bought a used 2000 3.8 manual with 210k miles. Got it cheap b/c it was wrecked in front. Anyways, it had stale fuel cause it had been sitting up for a while. Put used cold air intake on off of parts car. Never drove anywhere, just sat up and ran occasionally. Had rats in it, has electrical issues with reverse lights,etc... Started sputtering and skipping, so i changed plugs, it cleared up. It sat another 8 months, just started driving as a daily driver. Has rough idle and stutters and sputters bad under load. Changed fuel filter, ran fuel system cleaner, swapped coil pack from parts car,checked maf. Shows misfire on #6 code, and 1233 code for fuel pump module and maf code for voltage. Will continue to run diag with snap on scanner. Anyone had similar problems with one that's been sitting up for a while? Any suggestions?