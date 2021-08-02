Ok, so here is the dilemma. It is an 88 mustang rebuild built 302, custom dash with Marshall gauges with custom wiring, 3g alternator conversion with wire tuck, mud 6aln for ignition, fitech fule injection. All wiring for 3g alternator is correct except there is no dummy light or resistor inline with exciter wire going from gauge panel to voltage regulator built into the 3g alternator. No matter what I do the alternator is jumping all over the place when running with a normal load on it. When I turn off the 150amp DC breaker going from the alternator to the battery source the jumping and shaking stops because it is not sensing a load. I tried a new alternator and had this one tested at an alternator shop and the alternator is good. I posted a video of what it is doing on YouTube for anyone's viewing. Do I need that resistor on the exciter wire to stop this from happening? Please help it is driving me nuts.