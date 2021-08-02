Electrical Need help 3g alternator problem

T

twood72

New Member
Mar 21, 2019
7
0
1
49
Putnam, CT
Ok, so here is the dilemma. It is an 88 mustang rebuild built 302, custom dash with Marshall gauges with custom wiring, 3g alternator conversion with wire tuck, mud 6aln for ignition, fitech fule injection. All wiring for 3g alternator is correct except there is no dummy light or resistor inline with exciter wire going from gauge panel to voltage regulator built into the 3g alternator. No matter what I do the alternator is jumping all over the place when running with a normal load on it. When I turn off the 150amp DC breaker going from the alternator to the battery source the jumping and shaking stops because it is not sensing a load. I tried a new alternator and had this one tested at an alternator shop and the alternator is good. I posted a video of what it is doing on YouTube for anyone's viewing. Do I need that resistor on the exciter wire to stop this from happening? Please help it is driving me nuts.
View: https://youtu.be/jx34HNUs-v8
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Electrical I need help with 3G alternator upgrade problem
Replies
4
Views
262
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
S
Electrical Alternator not charging
Replies
11
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
SHOme
S
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
0
Views
78
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
LarsD
SOLD 1991 LX hatch 5.0 (347/TKO) Elgin, Texas
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
LarsD
LarsD
sen2two
Sanity Check. My 3g Wiring...
Replies
24
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
gruvee87vertgt
gruvee87vertgt
Top Bottom