Need help 90 mustang carbed 5.0

L

logonhappy

New Member
May 28, 2021
2
0
1
20
mn
I bought the car about 2 months ago maybe longer anyway factory 2.3 5 spd 90 mustang hatchback swapped to a 5.0 from a 84 truck carbed true dual exhaust no cats brand new holley street warrior carb electric choke anyways the problem runs fine until randomly under load motor starts bogging then dies have to pump throttle to get it started has no problem starting after u pump throttle couple times I've set my idle mixtures screws with a vaccum gauge got my idle set around 800rpm im thinking accelertor pump needs adjusting or float bowls aren't filling up all the way please any help appreciated sorry am new here not sure if I should post here or not thanks tho
 

Also has new plugs and wires and numerous other things on it timing is good already checked that just had the motor out as needed new motor mounts along with rear main front main and oil pan gasket timing cover was ripped off before I got it as the old cam that was in it was from a 351 Windsor mech fuel pump lobe broke so has a stock cam in it now I did not do that work but I do know who did and sounds like was done correctly
 
