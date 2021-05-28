logonhappy
New Member
-
- May 28, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 20
I bought the car about 2 months ago maybe longer anyway factory 2.3 5 spd 90 mustang hatchback swapped to a 5.0 from a 84 truck carbed true dual exhaust no cats brand new holley street warrior carb electric choke anyways the problem runs fine until randomly under load motor starts bogging then dies have to pump throttle to get it started has no problem starting after u pump throttle couple times I've set my idle mixtures screws with a vaccum gauge got my idle set around 800rpm im thinking accelertor pump needs adjusting or float bowls aren't filling up all the way please any help appreciated sorry am new here not sure if I should post here or not thanks tho