Need help 95 GT runs like crap

Riverside CA
I just got a 95 Gt5.0, it didnt run when i got it, went through alot but now it runs, but it had a weird problem and im lost. A little back info, when i got it the original owner said it had a bad fuel pump, so i put a new pump, it started but ran like the timing was way off, no power, revved slow, was popping through intake. The car has 200k on it, so i went to check timing and realized it had alot of new parts, someone has been chasing this issue. New distributor, cap and rotor, new wires, new IAC, new tps, i put new plugs. Tried resetting timing but it was all over the place, pulled timing set chain was sloppy, new timing set. Now heres the weird part, when i started it first time after timing set, i forgot to plug in the maf, started perfect, reved like it should no missfire, after a minute or two it went into limp mode i plugged the maf back in and runs like crap again. Replaced the maf, runs way better but still randomly starts running like crap and popping again. Im out of ideas. When i changed the timing set i also added a new harmonic balancer. Any help is greatly appreciated.

Extra info, compression test showed 160-165 across all cylinders, fuel pressure holding 38-40, timing set at 14 with connector out. Issue is only between 1k-2k rpm runs clean about that.
 
