Apr 16, 2020
Hey guys.
Im trying To build a set up and i need tips.

I have a stock 302.

I bought:

Holley systemax intake
F303 cam
Ford 302h roller rocker
Afr185cc 59 combustion chamber
6.25 hardened pushrod
Prw roller rocker
1/2 - 7/16 stepped bolt.
Vortech v1 s trim


My question.

Do my compression ratio Will be good ?

I think i Will have To notch my piston cose of 2.02 intake valve and my lift.
Do a head spacer would be à better option for compression ratio and valve clearance ?

Any tips or help la welcome

Thanks very much
 

