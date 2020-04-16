ChuckFoxLx
Apr 16, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 29
Hey guys.
Im trying To build a set up and i need tips.
I have a stock 302.
I bought:
Holley systemax intake
F303 cam
Ford 302h roller rocker
Afr185cc 59 combustion chamber
6.25 hardened pushrod
Prw roller rocker
1/2 - 7/16 stepped bolt.
Vortech v1 s trim
My question.
Do my compression ratio Will be good ?
I think i Will have To notch my piston cose of 2.02 intake valve and my lift.
Do a head spacer would be à better option for compression ratio and valve clearance ?
Any tips or help la welcome
Thanks very much
