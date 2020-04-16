Hey guys.

Im trying To build a set up and i need tips.



I have a stock 302.



I bought:



Holley systemax intake

F303 cam

Ford 302h roller rocker

Afr185cc 59 combustion chamber

6.25 hardened pushrod

Prw roller rocker

1/2 - 7/16 stepped bolt.

Vortech v1 s trim





My question.



Do my compression ratio Will be good ?



I think i Will have To notch my piston cose of 2.02 intake valve and my lift.

Do a head spacer would be à better option for compression ratio and valve clearance ?



Any tips or help la welcome



Thanks very much