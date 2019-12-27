Hello, hopefully someone can help me with this ASAP!!! My dad and I are working on my car in the morning. It's a 94 GT. One of the things we will be doing is removing (correct me if I'm wrong please) what I think is an AC line. One of the previous owners of my poor car did some wierd stuff. One of them being cutting up the metal hoses to my ac condenser. (My smog pump and ac compressor are disconnected from my accessory belt btw)



Anyway now that you understand my car a bit. There is a metal hose running alongside the passenger side wall of the engine, about an inch or 2 from my headers. It is cut next to my ac condenser and runs into my radiator on the passenger side. I can't find an answer on Google so I hope one of you guys can help me with this ASAP.



I just want to know if I detach the line from radiator, will it leak any coolant?



To my knowledge it isn't leaking right now. But it is bouncing around and touching the header. Half the insulation material has already burned off on the header side of the hose. I just want to do some preventative maintenance and take it off completely. Again any help ASAP please