Need help..ASAP!

O

Oledom0

New Member
Apr 17, 2020
1
0
1
22
North Carolina
I have a 2000 Ford Mustang and I don't have brake lights. I've replaced switch, plug, and fuses. I don't have any power going to the fuse at all. Any suggestions or ideas on what this can be?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N Engine !!!Need help ASAP with removing an ac line!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
X Drivetrain 89 foxbody shift probs need help asap broke down dont know wat to do Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
K Need help asap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Electrical [1990] Baffling Ignition Issue (Need help ASAP!) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R Need Help ASAP 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Similar threads
Engine !!!Need help ASAP with removing an ac line!!!
Drivetrain 89 foxbody shift probs need help asap broke down dont know wat to do
Need help asap
Electrical [1990] Baffling Ignition Issue (Need help ASAP!)
Need Help ASAP
Top Bottom