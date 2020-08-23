need help deciding on what cam i should get for my mexican block 302

I just recently bought (and when I mean recently I mean today) and also this is my first engine rebuild EVER, but anywayS I bought a 302 block that almost comes with everything (but not with connecting rods:() but I'm wanting to bore it out .030 over and I'm gonna need some new piston heads, a new cam, flat tappet rollers, pushrods, rocker arms, valve springs, etc. But I just wanted to ask for anybody's opinion to see what would work with my block. I'm also gonna run stock heads for a while until I get enough money to buy some
BluePrint Engines Muscle Series Cylinder Heads, and also would stock heads work with everything I'm wanting too?
 

