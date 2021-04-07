Need Help, electrical gremlins

I have a 1998 4.6 Mustang GT Automatic. Randomly the headlights, dash lights, dome light, power mirrors, radio, and keyless entry will stop working. I checked all the fuses and none of them were blown. Then randomly it started working again. That following night I was driving and everything stopped working again for about an hour then started working again and so on and so on. I have checked all the grounds under the hood and they are all clean. It is fuses 16, 13, 12, 8, and 4 that randomly stop getting power, I checked with a fuse light checker and those ones are not getting power when everything stops working. But when it all turns back on, they all have power again. Does anybody have any ideas as to what is happening? Help Please!!