Need Help, electrical gremlins

G

Gman1038

New Member
Apr 7, 2021
1
0
0
18
1038 E Lehi Rd
I have a 1998 4.6 Mustang GT Automatic. Randomly the headlights, dash lights, dome light, power mirrors, radio, and keyless entry will stop working. I checked all the fuses and none of them were blown. Then randomly it started working again. That following night I was driving and everything stopped working again for about an hour then started working again and so on and so on. I have checked all the grounds under the hood and they are all clean. It is fuses 16, 13, 12, 8, and 4 that randomly stop getting power, I checked with a fuse light checker and those ones are not getting power when everything stops working. But when it all turns back on, they all have power again. Does anybody have any ideas as to what is happening? Help Please!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Electrical #8 fuse power draw
Replies
0
Views
503
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Valicy
V
D
Tail light issues
Replies
1
Views
246
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
PSKSAM2
P
5
Interior lighting and power locks
Replies
2
Views
401
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Stangster5.0
Stangster5.0
C
Starting issues
Replies
1
Views
359
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Charxiv
C
F
Electrical 2003 Mustang GT - Brake and Blink Fuses Blow
Replies
7
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
AutodesignJohn
A
Top Bottom