Need help . Electrical issue

Ok so I have a 2002 3.8 v6 .I recently did a engine replacement on it. Car will run but won't stay running. I had it diagnosed. I have 13 codes. I will tell u what I have changed and replaced.

1. Spark plug wires

2. Crank and cam sensor

3. Main engine wire harness.

4. I cleaned the injectors and replaced the rail

5.new o2 sensors and maf sensor, i.a.c

6. New fuel pressure sensor

7. New fuel filter.

Now the car is running rich .I checked the plugs today and they are black. The codes I am throwing are . P1124,p1780,p0703,p1408,p1137,p0113,p0102,p0193,p1519. Some of the codes coming up aren't even engine related ones a od switch and other is brake switch which is brand new. I'm so confused as to what I can do . This is my daily driver for work it's been down now for almost two months. I need it running. I looked into all the codes. I am a mechanic . But this car is testing me. Sorry for long post. Any help will be awesome. Thank you for your time .