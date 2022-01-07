Engine Need help figuring out a distributor for my fox with a carbed crown vic engine

Jan 6, 2022
Pennsylvania
I have a 93 foxbody with an engine from an 89 crown vic, stock so far aside from being carb swapped. From my understanding, the block is the same but the cam is different and means a different firing order than normal HO foxbodys. I plan to put E7 or gt40/gt40p heads and an HO or aftermarket cam in at some point, so i need a distributor that would work for that. But if i wanted to get it running before that, would i need a different distributor? I have an MSD ignition system and would like to get an MSD dizzy with magnetic pickup to complete it, but im not sure what specific distributor and have been having trouble figuring it out. Does anyone have part numbers that would work for an HO style engine? And if it would require a different distributor, part numbers for one that would work on the stock crown vic engine?
 

