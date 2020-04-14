Engine Need Help Finding a Part

A

Aiden Adams

Member
Apr 30, 2019
Antelope, CA
So I have a 67 coupe with a 66 200 straight six in it followed by a c4 automatic transmission. I am running into issues with spacing with the starter. Gone through 3 already. I am missing the bellhousing separator plate and I can't seem to find this piece anywhere. It is backordered on cj pony parts. It is supposed to be the 5 bolt pattern. If anyone knows where I can find one that would be a huge help. The car wont be moving anywhere until I can get one:(
 

