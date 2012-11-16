Need help finding installer for MGW in SF Bay Area

TJC
I want to get the MGW shifter installed hopefully before the years out. I called the manufacturer just now, and they had no help to offer except to "ask on the forums", so I thought I'd give that a try.
I don't have an inkling to do a ton of performance mods to my car, but the shifter is definitely one of the highest priorities. I don't care if it's a forum sponsoring vendor or whoever, I just need to find someone who has experience with performance transmission upgrades like this who I can trust to install it correctly. The transmission guy I was referred to by my normal mechanic said "no dice" as soon as he heard it was a newer car under warranty.
Any help? Google isn't getting me too much info besides a Nissan tuner in San Jose. I'm willing to drive an hour or even two if it means getting the right place for the job.
