Hello everyone. While I’m working through the abundant issues on my fox I thought I’d see if anyone could help me find this shift knob. This was my grandpas fox body and was passed down to me but before I was old enough to drive it was stolen and wrecked a few minutes later. It was my dream car so fast forward 6 years later and I am now attempting to recreate my dream fox but I’m having a lot of trouble locating the shift knob. I know what the shifter itself is but the shift knob was never given to me by the guy who bought it. Thanks