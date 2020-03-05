Interior and Upholstery Need help finding this shift knob

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
North Carolina
Hello everyone. While I’m working through the abundant issues on my fox I thought I’d see if anyone could help me find this shift knob. This was my grandpas fox body and was passed down to me but before I was old enough to drive it was stolen and wrecked a few minutes later. It was my dream car so fast forward 6 years later and I am now attempting to recreate my dream fox but I’m having a lot of trouble locating the shift knob. I know what the shifter itself is but the shift knob was never given to me by the guy who bought it. Thanks
9068ABF2-9D2F-4CD5-BFCA-D2A519AE7D14.jpeg
 

