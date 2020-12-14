Need help from germany 5.0

N

Nitram1967

New Member
Dec 13, 2020
1
0
1
30
Germany
Hi everyone. Im about to restore a 67 Mustang with a 5.0L H.O. engine from 1993 Fox. Its my restomod. Ive read a lot of vacuum leaks and engine problems... to my set up. Ive got the original mainfold intake and the original alternator on this engine. Nothing else. So my question:
What vacuum tubes are really important for a good running engine?
Which new parts would you install ore buy? Like new air controll ore pcv valve?

The engine runs but all vacuum tubes are closed with a screw at the end. I dont think this will work properly.

Thanks for youre help. Hope my english is ok.
Greetings from Germany☺
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,054
5,893
193
polk county florida
Well, some info is needed, running efi or carb
If efi, what wiring/computer
If carb, what intake carb
Power brakes, trans type and are the heat/air controls vacuum or still cable like a 67
Other stuff too but this is a start.
Also this may end up in the classic forums, a decision on that later.
 
