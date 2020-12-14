Need help from germany 5.0

Hi everyone. Im about to restore a 67 Mustang with a 5.0L H.O. engine from 1993 Fox. Its my restomod. Ive read a lot of vacuum leaks and engine problems... to my set up. Ive got the original mainfold intake and the original alternator on this engine. Nothing else. So my question:

What vacuum tubes are really important for a good running engine?

Which new parts would you install ore buy? Like new air controll ore pcv valve?



The engine runs but all vacuum tubes are closed with a screw at the end. I dont think this will work properly.



Thanks for youre help. Hope my english is ok.

Greetings from Germany☺