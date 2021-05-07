Need Help! High idle after pressing gas then slowly calms down. 2004 GT

D

Desync

New Member
Apr 18, 2019
21
1
3
37
Alabama
Got myself a 2004 GT as a fun project, car is in great shape and everything seems to be in order. Except one small problem I'm noticing.

After pressing the gas and then letting off the gas it idles a little over 1000RPM for quite a few seconds then calms down to normal idle. Also happens when I stop at a red light, stop sign, ect, it'll be really loud then just casually idle down.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,869
511
204
Houston Texas
There must be 10,000 or more threads about a "hanging" idle similar to your description. An idle "hanging" around 1000-1200 RPMs and then dropping to a slow idle (500-600) is normal behavior. The behavior is designed in place for SMOG reasons as well making the hydro boost brakes work correctly.

IMO the issue is to separate "normal" behavior from abnormal. 1000-1200 RPMs is normal. 2000 RPMs are not.

If normal behavior then you could change every part in the engine bay and it would behavior will remain as the programming has been build into the PCM.

Troubleshoot IAC idle problems 1996-2004​

www.stangnet.com

Troubleshoot IAC idle problems 1996-2004

Back to the basics. Check for blown fuses. Especially fuse F2.2 and F2.8 in the Central Junction Box (CJB 1999-2004 MY). Confirm key on power using a known good ground. 1999-2004 MY fuse panel schedule...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Idle Fluctuation Issue 98 GT
Replies
0
Views
432
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Ferrefy
F
Z
PO128 Thermostat code help
Replies
2
Views
439
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
zrlopez
Z
8
2004 Mustang Gt Weird Noise Help
Replies
1
Views
616
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ace305
A
OneSick99GT
99 Mustang GT High Rev On Cold Start
Replies
25
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
OneSick99GT
OneSick99GT
C
Need Help With Crazy High Idle
Replies
1
Views
395
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom