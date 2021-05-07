Need Help! High idle after pressing gas then slowly calms down. 2004 GT

Got myself a 2004 GT as a fun project, car is in great shape and everything seems to be in order. Except one small problem I'm noticing.
After pressing the gas and then letting off the gas it idles a little over 1000RPM for quite a few seconds then calms down to normal idle. Also happens when I stop at a red light, stop sign, ect, it'll be really loud then just casually idle down.
