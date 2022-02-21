Need help identifying 1994 v6 Saleen

P

PonyOwner

New Member
Feb 20, 2022
1
0
1
54
Mebane, NC
Hello,

My husband passed away, and left me with a 1994 v6 Mustang convertible that he said was very special because it's a Saleen. It has the solid double long-strip Saleen graphics on the sides. I wasn't able to locate any Saleen numbers, and from reading on this site, I learned the v6s were not numbered. I need help as to how to verify if it is one of the few v6 Saleens made? It has sat for years, and currently is not running.

I'm hoping the car will have value that I can use towards our daughter's schooling. My husband battled cancer for several years, and was on disability when he passed.

Thanks for any help.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Have an 87' Fox Mustang 302 High Output needing restoration, overall good condition.
Replies
13
Views
544
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
J
Need help troubleshooting a possible EEC startup problem
Replies
88
Views
1K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
JohnW63
J
AydenTv
What's it Worth? 89 LX Convertible 5.0 Or 97 Cobra??
Replies
4
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Electrical Help Me, Help My Fox ! 1990 Wiring Assistance please ?
Replies
3
Views
241
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
J
  • Locked
SN95 doin it anyway! Mustang ii suspension
Replies
129
Views
10K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom