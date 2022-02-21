Need help identifying 1994 v6 Saleen

Hello,



My husband passed away, and left me with a 1994 v6 Mustang convertible that he said was very special because it's a Saleen. It has the solid double long-strip Saleen graphics on the sides. I wasn't able to locate any Saleen numbers, and from reading on this site, I learned the v6s were not numbered. I need help as to how to verify if it is one of the few v6 Saleens made? It has sat for years, and currently is not running.



I'm hoping the car will have value that I can use towards our daughter's schooling. My husband battled cancer for several years, and was on disability when he passed.



Thanks for any help.