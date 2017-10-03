Need Help On How To Bypass The Nss

**UPDATE**

Okay so I deleted the last post I didn't want this to keep going on about the same thing so I did a little bit more research and finally was able to work on my car today to see exactly what was going on. I still don't know exactly what the plug pictured below does but for now I put the jumper back on it (as it was orginally) and I plugged up with a jumper the starter safety (only temporary) I unplugged the clear plug just to do a test instead of putting a 5amp fuse in it (I will out a fuse in it later in just testing a few things now). When I got in the car and started driving it around it did good for a little bit but then as I slow down it wanted to come to a stall? It would idle at 800 rpm (keep in mind im running a Paxon 1220 supercharger. When the drops below a 1000 RPM it would fluctuate in idle then stall.I was able to make it back home and noticed that every time it falls below 1000 RPM it wants to stall so the good thing is every time I depress the clutch the car does not stall that is why I put the jumpers back on the plugs that were originally on there and unplug the clear plug just as a test to see what would happen and so far it didn't want to stall by pushing in the clutch. Keep in mind that this was an aod swap this T5 transmission is an aftermarket transmission it does not have the NSS switch inside the transmission must have came off a newer Mustang Lesson learned when buying an aftermarket transmission do your research. So moving on I idled up the idle to 1100 RPM and had no problems whatsoever I was able to drive the car continuously without it stalling it did want to drop down just below a thousand at sometimes but maintained a steady idle at 1100 where I had it set. So I'm going to do some more test I believe the culprit is in the throttle position sensor I found a good article by Jrichker that I'm going to read and test when I find the problem I will post up the results hopefully this will help someone else thanks again MustangL5L I appreciate all your help.