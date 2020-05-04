Engine NEED HELP PLEASE!!

May 4, 2020
Hi,i have a 1983 mustang gt with the original 302 H.O i just recently installed a set of gt40x heads a lunati 289/290 cam and i am having trouble getting it to run properly i have my timing set spot on with the timing marks on the crank and cam sprocket and distributor but it seems like it has a misfire and is popping out the carburetor and is hard to start and when it does start it idles at about 2200 rpm i believe its valve related but i adjust the push rod to 0 lash but it takes about 2 turns to get any type of torque reading i used the factory non roller pedestal rockers and factory length pushrods but on the ford performance website said it was perfectly fine if anyone has come across this and knows how to resolve it it would be greatly appreciated
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
Take a deep breath and start over.
check firing order, timing starting at tdc with the distributor rotor at #1. If that is right check the push rods, make sure they are not bent and you are adjusting them correctly.
This my help ya:
www.stangnet.com

*86-93-mustang Distributor Install

86-93-Mustang Distributor Install View: http://youtu.be/QLgJOlIUfCk by Jonathan McDonald The Ignition system is one of the most overlooked & under-appreciated systems on a Fox Mustang. From the factory the stock system was quite capable & reliable. There are still many a fast Mustang out...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Same principle with a 83 carb engine as far as installing h/c/i
 
