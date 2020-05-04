Hi,i have a 1983 mustang gt with the original 302 H.O i just recently installed a set of gt40x heads a lunati 289/290 cam and i am having trouble getting it to run properly i have my timing set spot on with the timing marks on the crank and cam sprocket and distributor but it seems like it has a misfire and is popping out the carburetor and is hard to start and when it does start it idles at about 2200 rpm i believe its valve related but i adjust the push rod to 0 lash but it takes about 2 turns to get any type of torque reading i used the factory non roller pedestal rockers and factory length pushrods but on the ford performance website said it was perfectly fine if anyone has come across this and knows how to resolve it it would be greatly appreciated