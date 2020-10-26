NEED HELP PLEASE!

9

96GTDee

New Member
Oct 25, 2020
2
0
0
42
Chester, VA
I have a 1996 GT Convertible 4.6L Auto Transmission and it will not start. I can get it to turn over but it will not run. I changed the TPS, and the IAC valve. I drove it around the block and when I came to a stop sign my RPMs were almost nonexistent so i turned around ag went back home. When I got home I cut off the car and tried to start it again but it would just crank but not start. Like I said Just replaced the Throttle Position Sensor and the Idle Air Control Valve. I did Ohms test on Coils and changed spark wires!

Please help before the wife tries to get rid of my ride for a Tesla!!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
29,117
10,931
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
What was the reason for changing the TPS, IAC, and wires? Was this done before or after your car stopped running?

Have you run codes? What are they?

You think you got problems now? You should buy the Tesla. :rlaugh:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
99 mustang v6
Replies
0
Views
124
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dantewines1
D
T
Help!
Replies
1
Views
229
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
Blue2v
Help Please!
Replies
1
Views
230
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Blue2v
Blue2v
B
Cranks but won’t start
Replies
0
Views
70
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
broncoboi
B
R
help please.
Replies
20
Views
644
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rob's car
R
Top Bottom