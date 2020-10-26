NEED HELP PLEASE!

I have a 1996 GT Convertible 4.6L Auto Transmission and it will not start. I can get it to turn over but it will not run. I changed the TPS, and the IAC valve. I drove it around the block and when I came to a stop sign my RPMs were almost nonexistent so i turned around ag went back home. When I got home I cut off the car and tried to start it again but it would just crank but not start. Like I said Just replaced the Throttle Position Sensor and the Idle Air Control Valve. I did Ohms test on Coils and changed spark wires!



Please help before the wife tries to get rid of my ride for a Tesla!!!