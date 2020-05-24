Need help pricing 2000 Roush Stage 2

I’ve come across a white 2000 Roush Stage 2 convertible. 38k miles with it’s 2nd owner who bought it back in ‘01 with just 6k miles. No accidents or dents. It has a nitrous set up other than that the only modification have been styling such as headlights new wheels etc... He has the original wheels all 4 in great condition in boxes. Interior is in good shape except for drivers seat. Has a new convertible top as of 2015 & the only real exterior blemish is a few dust slots along the top of the windshield. Haven’t checked the body. Car had been kept indoors and out over the years. He’s asking $12,000 but his wife originally told me she’d think $10k would be a lucky ask. Will post pics! Thanks!