Need help restoring 35th anniversary silver/black seats

Silver35th
- Jul 22, 2021
Hi, just got my 35th anniversary limited edition. GT convertible. Only has 27k km on it (Canadian), everything is in prestine condition except stains on silver inserts of leather seats. I really want to try to save the original leather since they are in good shape with no cracks and damages other than the stain. Anyone has any experience with what color code to order from Leatherique or other sites that sell good quality leather dyes?