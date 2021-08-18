Need help restoring 35th anniversary silver/black seats

S

Silver35th

New Member
Jul 22, 2021
2
0
1
48
Canada
Hi, just got my 35th anniversary limited edition. GT convertible. Only has 27k km on it (Canadian), everything is in prestine condition except stains on silver inserts of leather seats. I really want to try to save the original leather since they are in good shape with no cracks and damages other than the stain. Anyone has any experience with what color code to order from Leatherique or other sites that sell good quality leather dyes?
 

Attachments

  • 20210817_164744.jpg
    20210817_164744.jpg
    552.3 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210817_131145.jpg
    20210817_131145.jpg
    151.9 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210817_165106.jpg
    20210817_165106.jpg
    289.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20210817_131134.jpg
    20210817_131134.jpg
    192.1 KB · Views: 3

