Need help troubleshooting p1233 code.

Something is draining the battery, then when I get the battery charged the car will start then rough idle and stop if I hit the gas. I'm usually not able to restart it at that point. While its running I pull the p1233 code.



I've already replaced the FPDM and the CCRM but I'm still getting the p1233 code. I just ordered a new inertia switch if mine is faulty, but in the case that it's not the problem what else could it be? a faulty or shorting FPDM harness maybe? how do I go about determining that and replacing it if so? any help is appreciated, thanks in advance.