In the last few days I noticed a fine mist occasionally come out of the vents as I drove with the air on. I am disabled and will die in SC wo air! LOL It made me worry. The air stopped altogether a couple of days ago. Absolutely nothing coming out at vents, windshield or floor. The fuse is OK I think - and I can hear the blower it seems. You can hear as you change blower speed (sounds normal for instance when you set it to "high") but it has no actual effect on output whatsoever. No moving air despite the sound of a working blower. I have no idea if it is motor, heater valve, resistor. Then symptoms changed dramatically. I tried the car with just the keys turned to "ignition on" as I was trying to get some clues. I actually felt air blowing out at the windshield. Only at the windshield no matter how I set the air controls. I started the car to verify the change under running conditions - suddenly air came out of the vents like it was supposed to. All fan speeds responded with the right amount of air. A few minutes after going down the road the air completely quit blowing again. I was leaning toward a new resistor and blower after reading much of the night but not sure, but now I am wondering with the mist I have been seeing in the car and the fan suddenly working maybe the heater control valve (I read that can cause a coolant leak inside)? Could it even cause this behavior with the AC / blower?



I am honestly in over my head but can't afford mechanic. Could anyone tell me what this sounds like? I need to identify the part(s) I actually need and try to do the job myself. I can barely afford food and my doctors, mechanics are a luxury I just can't afford! Thank you for any help you can provide. - Wes