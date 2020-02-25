Need Help With 1966 Mustang Heater Problem

Hello,

I need some opinions on what the heck has been holding up my Mustang rebuild project for the last three weeks. I recently installed a new heater box, resisistor, and heater motor into my 1966. For some reason, as soon as I turn on the ignition the fan motor kicks on and will not shut off. I can move the three speed switch in any direction and it doesn’t stop running. I tried to unplug the resistor and it still runs. If I unplug the brown wire heading into the heater motor, it stops running. Any help is greatly appreciate!

thank you!
 

