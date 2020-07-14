hey guys so I've got an 87 foxbody with the 5.0 ho engine. Blew a head gasket. Thought I'd pull engine out to fix engine mounts maybe freshen up engine and see what was actually in the engine. Bought a year ago and just been my daily driver. So I tore it down and found cam is trashed and 1 of the skirts was scored up. Was gonna do a stock rebuild but figured if I can get a lil more hp out of it with a budget build between 1k to 2k than why not. Thought about doing the mass air conversion (not really needing it right now) but from what I've read seems overwhelming and maybe out of my price range on top of everything else.. Maybe I can just do a bigger cam like the e303 with no issues. Been sitting on some patriot heads for awhile with 65 cc. Looks like it has new push rods and some blue f72 roller rockers. Don't know if that means anything. Everything else is stock. I can do the work but don't know all the specs so if someone is willing to help me pick out parts for this build would be very appreciated. Thanks.