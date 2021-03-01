Electrical Need help with alternator yellow wire

I just put the 130 amp SVE alternator on my car because I was told my factory one was bad. Well when I got it installed it still wasn't charging. After looking at wire diagrams I checked the yellow wire coming of the plug from the alternator. According to the diagram the yellow wire should be my hit wire. Well it has nothing to it. I also see the yellow wire has a fusible link on it. So starting at the alternator I am tracing the yellow wire back to towards the battery. And I am to the drivers side fender and I still haven't found a fusible link or seen where the wire goes too. Where is it getting the power from?
 

