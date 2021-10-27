Need help with auto trans wiring

Hello!
I am currently in the process of swapping my 5r55s out for a tr3650. I have pretty much everything out, but I ran into a problem with the wiring harness. I am trying to solder the white/pink wire to the r/lb wire, but there appear to be two white/pink wires on the harness. I have attached pictures of both, and if anyone is able to tell me which one is the correct one, I'd appreciate it. (on one of the wires the pink strip is very faint) They were among the 7 wires attached to the neutral safety switch / mlps connector. I have not been able to find a single wiring diagram for this part.
IMG_4179.JPG
IMG_4180.JPG
 

