Need help with choosing a good rear axle ratio

I have an ‘86 GT 5.0, 5-speed. The stock engine has been warmed up a bit (Twisted Wedge heads, E303 cam, roller rockers, BBK fuel rails with adjustable fuel pressure regulator, 24 lb injectors, Bassani shorty headers, BBK 65mm throttle body, BBK 76mm MAF, new Centerforce clutch kit, etc.). I just had it tuned, and it runs well. It also has the stock 2.73 rear end, and in discussion with the tuner, perhaps a numerically higher rear axle ratio would be appropriate. I’m considering both a 3.55 and a 3.73, but I’d really appreciate some real world feedback on these options.I’m in the senior citizen ranks, and I don’t want to run the car too hard. I admit that cruising on the Interstate at 80 mph at an indicated 1,800 rpm is pretty comfortable for me, but with the modifications, around town driving is a bit difficult and I’m looking at the change mostly for driveability purposes. But my buddy says the 3.73 would really wake the car up! Can you offer any advice?