Here is some info that I saved from another forum. It applied early Falcons and may work on a 67 Mustang.



"One thing on this build that I think is real neat was the brake/clutch peddle swap. Straight out of a 95 Mustang and almost bolted right up. Had to cut the spacers off the brake peddle and swap them around to move the peddle to the right to clear the column no biggie at all. Clutch cable everything just pretty much bolted in."



