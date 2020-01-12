Need help with EGR related issues

Ok so... all of a sudden I got completely drowned in emissions egr codes. No CEL, everything would pass on my routine KOER and KOEO tests. Then all of a sudden My light comes on. I got home and I got code 332 insuffiecient EGR flow. No problem, I got a used egr valve off a low mileage parts car that was much cleaner. My light went off but then it came on again, then off and then back on and it kept doing this till I scanned and got 4 DIFFERENT CODES including 332 once again. 314, 311 which are thermactor air inoperative left and right, 334 EGR Valve position sensor voltage above closed limit and 558 EGR Vacuum regulator circuit failure. I'm stumped on what to do now. I feel like I should of left my battery unhooked to clear the codes and reset the computer so it could relearn the new EGR sensor. But idk I'm not smart with smog related stuff cause usually its already been deleted on most of these cars lmao. But I'd like to keep this one stock.